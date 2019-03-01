Odisha Man, 45, Arrested For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter For A Month

The girl, in her complaint, alleged that her father raped her repeatedly for a month (Representational)

A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter repeatedly for a month in Ganjam district of Odisha, police said.

The man was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor, a student of class 8, on Thursday, a police official said.

The accused was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Medical examination of both was conducted, the official said.

The girl, in her complaint, alleged that her father raped her repeatedly for a month till she mustered the courage to inform the police.

Her mother was unaware of the incident.

This was the second such arrest in the district in a fortnight.

On February 14, the police had arrested a 42-year old man for raping her minor daughter for last five years in a village in Jarada area.