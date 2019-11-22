Gang That Bought Insurance Policy For ''Dead'' People Busted In UP

During the investigation, the location of the accused was tracked and they were held. (Representational)

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang that duped insurance companies by first getting policies issued in the name of dead people and later claiming the money.

Four members of the gang, including two former insurance agents, were held from Moradabad on Wednesday, the STF said.

The gang, active for quite some time in the state, also duped several banks by getting money from dormant accounts transferred into accounts created by them using forged identity of the users, a senior official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Hariom Saini, Pramod Kumar, Anuj Kumar and Ankit Chaudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh said, adding that at least a dozen such cases of the gang getting insurance for dead people have come to light.

"Saini is the kingpin of the gang, which was active in Moradabad and nearby areas. Saini and Pramod Kumar have earlier worked in a leading insurance firm also, while Anuj runs a Jan Seva Kendra.

"The gang would first collect details about deceased people in their area and then in connivance with some relative of the deceased, bank and insurance company officials, get an insurance policy for the dead person. After a few months, they would use forged documents to claim the insurance amount, which would be distributed among all of them," ASP Singh said.

Saini confessed that the gang was also duping banks by fraudulently transferring money from dormant accounts into proxy accounts created by them, the officer said.

"In connivance with local bank officials, the gang would collect all details of any account which has remained inactive for a long time. Then it would procure its related details like balance, internet banking, user id, and mobile number linked to it.

"They would then procure a SIM card and using forged id request for changing the mobile number originally linked to the account. This was done to get the SMS and one-time password on the number to make it easy for them to swindle the money," ASP Singh said.

During the investigation, the location of the accused was tracked and they were held from Moradabad on Wednesday, the STF said.

A case has been registered against the accused for fraud and forgery and further proceedings against them is underway, the agency said.

