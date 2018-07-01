Four Suffocate To Death In Septic Tank In Bihar

The labourers entered a newly-constructed septic tank in Bihar's Saharsa. (Representational)

Four labourers died due to asphyxiation and another fell unconscious after they entered a newly constructed septic tank in Bihar's Saharsa district today, police said.

The deaths happened at Sonvarsha Raj Bazar the when the labourers had entered the septic tank this morning to remove the scaffolding, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Saharsa Sadar, Shambhunath Jha, said.

The labourers died of suffocation as the septic tank was filled with carbon dioxide gas, Kumar Vivekanand, a doctor at Sonvarsha Primary Health Centre, said.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Manoj Kumar, 28-year-old Rakesh Biswas, 20-year-old Sujit Kumar, 22-year-old Mukesh Kumar, the police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

For more city news, please click here.