Four Dead After Allegedly Consuming Spurious Liquor In UP's Chitrakoot

The outlet manager who sold the liquor has been taken into custody, the police said (Representational)

Four people have died in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot allegedly after consuming spurious liquor, the police said on Sunday.

After the deaths were reported, the police administration suspended the beat sub-inspector and constable, informed Inspector General K Satyanarayan.

"Some people consumed liquor on Saturday night and four of them have died so far. The outlet manager who sold the liquor to them has been taken into custody. Beat sub-inspector and constable have been suspended," he told reporters.

