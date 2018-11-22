Former Puducherry Minister's Relatives Found Dead At Home

Police are still investigating motive. (Representational)

An elderly couple was found dead inside their house in Puducherry, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Balakrishnan (72) was strangled while his wife, Hemalatha, was suffocated using a pillow. The couple was related to former Local Administration Minister C Jayakumar. They were French nationals.

Their neighbours became suspicious when they realized that the woman had not come out of the house in the morning. They informed Mr Jayakumar who rushed to the house and found their bodies in their bedroom.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited the spot and directed police to expedite the investigation.

The almirah in the bedroom was found ransacked but the ornaments worn by the woman were found intact.

Police are investigating motive.