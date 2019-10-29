Former Congress MP's Son Found Dead In Rajasthan's Alwar: Police

Further investigations are underway, the police said. (Representational)

A former Congress MP's son was found dead outside a mall in Rajasthan's Alwar district today, the police said.

Mahendra Kumar Yadav, the 60-year-old son of former Lok Sabha MP Ghasi Ram Yadav, was found lying dead with head injuries below a bench outside the Cross Point Mall in Alwar, officials said.

A few residents had seen him in a drunken state in the area on Monday night, they said. The following morning, he was found dead, presumably after falling from the bench, sources said.

Mahendra Yadav's body was taken to a hospital where a post-mortem examination was conducted following which his body was handed over to family members, assistant sub-inspector Prem Singh said.

The matter has been registered under section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigations are underway, he said.

