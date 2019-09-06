Five-Year-Old Girl Killed By Leopard In UP

Two teams have been constituted to trace the leopard (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was killed and an elderly person injured in a leopard attack in Sohelwa forest range area of Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, the police said today.

Noor Jahan died after she was attacked by the leopard at Sitaram Purwa village on Thursday, the police said.

In a separate incident at Atrapari village on Friday, Tirath (60) was seriously injured when he was attacked by the leopard.

Divisional Forest officer (DFO) RK Mittal said two teams had been constituted to trace the leopard and drone cameras were also being used.

