Five Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In Uttar Pradesh

Police said the men dragged her and after covering her mouth with a cloth, raped her. (Representational)

Police have arrested five persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthanagar district, an official said Sunday.

The girl, 15, was gang raped on October 4, and on the complaint of her mother, police lodged an FIR against eight people on Friday evening, Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said.

"Of these, five of the accused persons were arrested Friday night, while a search is on to arrest the remaining three accused persons," he said.

Mr Singh said as per reports, the girl went to a field on October 4 night to relieve herself and the eight men dragged her, and after covering her mouth with a cloth, raped her.

They also made a video of the incident. The accused and the victim are residents of the same village, police said.

"The FIR was registered against eight persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act on the complaint registered by the girl's mother," the SP said.