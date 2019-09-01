Newborn Dies In UP Government Hospital, Nurse Suspended

An enquiry has been ordered against the nurse, as she did not consult the doctor (Representational)

A staff nurse at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has been suspended for alleged laxity following the death of a newborn, a senior health official said.

Chief Medical Officer of Firozbad Dr SK Dixit told PTI, "Yesterday, around 7 am, staff nurse Deepti Nigam declared newborn dead and informed the child's family members."

However, when another nurse joined the duty around 8 am, she saw that the child was still alive. She put the child on oxygen. However, the child did not survive, the CMO said.

An enquiry has been ordered against Nigam, as she did not consult the doctor before declaring the newborn dead, the CMO said, adding she has been suspended.

The child died at around 11 am on Saturday.

