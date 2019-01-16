Fiance, His Friend Allegedly Rape 16-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, the police said. (Representational)

Two men allegedly raped a 16-year old girl in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said today.

The incident allegedly took place on January 10 and a complaint was registered on Tuesday, said a police official.

The girl told the police that her marriage was fixed with one of the accused, 20-year-old Lilu Kushwaha and a resident of a neighbouring village, about a year ago, and since then they were in touch with each other through phone.

On January 10, she received a call from Kushwaha's number around 10pm asking her to bring him food outside her house. When she went out, the girl said, she was forced to sit on a motorcycle being driven by a 17-year old boy, while another man, identified as 18-year-old Rahul Kushwaha, held her from behind.

According to the complaint, Lilu Kushwaha and two others, identified as 35-year-old Punjab Kushwaha and 20-year-old Ravindra Kushwaha, were on another motorcycle.

The girl alleged that she was taken to the nearby fields where Rahul and Lilu Kushwaha raped her.

They abandoned her in Amayana Mod area the next day from where she called her family members for help, she said.

A case under IPC sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, the police said.