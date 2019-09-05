College Principal Thrashed With Hockey Sticks On Busy Road Near Delhi

The principal was thrashed with hcokey sticks by 5 men on busy Faridabad road.

On a busy street near Delhi, a college principal was chased and thrashed with hockey sticks by five bikers. The CCTV footage is proof that many watched the crime but did not try to stop it.

Around 11 am on Wednesday, five men on two bikes stopped Iqbal Singh Sandhu, principal of Tigaon College on a busy intersection in Faridabad, around 50 km from Delhi. They first broke the window panes of his car with hockey sticks, then pulled him out of the vehicle and rained blows with hockey sticks, the surveillance video shows. Seeing the police van, they left their bikes on the road and ran away leaving the principal profusely bleeding.

Faridabad police said that while they were unable to catch the gang, the CCTV footage will help in tracking them.

"We were unable to catch the gang as the principal needed immediate medical care," Sube Singh from Faridabad Police told news agency ANI.

"We have the surveillance video and we will catch them soon," he assured.

