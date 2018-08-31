Ex-Government Official, Who Was On The Run, Arrested After 12 Years

LN Tyagi went untraceable after 2006. (Representational)

A retired Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been arrested on the charges of cheating and forgery in a 20-year-old case, police in Sheopur district on Thursday said.

SDM is a post in the administrative wing of state government.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Sunil Khemariya said that then district collector Radheshyam Julania had filed a complaint of cheating and forgery against then Vijaypur tehsil SDM, L N Tyagi in 1998.

After police filed a charge sheet, a local court issued a warrant against Tyagi in 2006, but he became untraceable, the police officer said.

Tyagi was nabbed in Gwalior two days ago and produced before a court yesterday, which sent him in judicial custody.

The police officer said that Tyagi has been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for cheating) and further probe is on.

He, however, could not give more details about the case.