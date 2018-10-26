Engineer With Rural Development Agency Shot Dead In Jharkhand's Palamau

Police is probing the incident that appears to be land dispute. (File)

An engineer working with the Palamau district rural development agency, was shot dead today by unknown gunmen at Belvatika Chowk in the district, a senior police officer said.

The engineer, Sudhir Kumar Roshan, was on morning walk when the assailants fired at him, Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Mahata said.

The SP said Roshan was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

Prima facie, the incident appeared to be land dispute, the SP said, adding the gunmen were caught in the CCTV and search is on to nab them.