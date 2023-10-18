Elephant Kills 2 After Crowd Gathers To Look At Its Dead Cub In Bengal

The two men were flung into air by the elephant and died on the spot. (Representational)

Two elderly men were killed in an attack by a female elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Wednesday, following the death of the pachyderm's cub, a forest official said.

The animal also ransacked a bus and a motorcycle near the popular Rameshwar temple in the Chandabila forest range in Nayagram.

The elephant attacked a group of people who went there to see the carcass of the cub and flung the two men to the ground killing them, the official said.

Those who have died were identified as Anand Jana (60), a resident of Deulbar village under the Nayagram Police Station limits, and Shashadhar Mahata (60) from neighbouring Biribaria.

"Some people went to see the carcass of the elephant cub in the Chandabila forest range, and the elephant attacked them. Most of them managed to flee except the two elderly men. The elephant flung them to the ground and they died on the spot," Kharagpur DFO Shivananda Ram said.

A 40-member forest personnel team was deployed there to monitor the situation, he added.

