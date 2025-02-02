Elderly Couple Trampled To Death By Wild Elephants In Odisha: Cops

An elderly couple was trampled to death by wild elephants in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Kadomali village in Lakhbaheli panchayat in Bhawanipatna South forest division on Saturday night, they said.

Magun Majhi (70) and his wife Gada Majhi (65) were sleeping in their hut when the wild elephants attacked them, police said.

The jumbos first vandalised their hut and then trampled the couple to death.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, police said.

