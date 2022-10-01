Elderly Woman Beaten To Death By 3 Neighbours In Rajasthan: Cops

The victim suffered critical internal injuries and collapsed unconscious, cops said. (Representational)

A 65-year-old woman was beaten to death by three women in her neighbourhood on Friday night, police said.

Dhapubai Khateek (65), the wife of Prabhulal Khateek, was a resident of DCM area in Udhyog Nagar police station limits.

Three women, identified as Manbharbai Khateek, wife of Mohanlal, and their two daughters -- Simeran and Rekha -- barged into Khateek's home around 8 pm on Friday and beat the woman and her daughter-in-law, Udhyog Nagar police station SHO Manoj Singh Sikarwal said.

The victim suffered critical internal injuries and collapsed unconscious, he said. She was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Her daughter-in-law was also injured in the attack, he added.

Initial investigations revealed that the neighbouring women had a tiff for some time. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Her body was handed over to her family on Saturday after post-mortem by a medical board. The police have charged the three women under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the accused women are yet to be arrested, Sikarwal said.

