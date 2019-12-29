Eight-Year-Old Raped, Gagged To Death In Haryana

Police have launched a manhunt of the accused, who is suspected to be in his 20s. (Representational)

A minor girl was raped and gagged to death in Ferozepur Jhirka of Haryana's Mewat district, the police said.

The eight-year-old victim along with two other girls had gone out to graze goats on Thursday, the police said adding that as one of her goats went missing, she went in search for it but did not return home.

Her family members found her body in a forest area on Friday, police said adding that the victim's body was found in a pool of blood.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in this connection.

Police have launched a manhunt of the accused, who is suspected to be in his 20s.