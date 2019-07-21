Dubai Based 48-Year-Old Businessman Found Dead In Maharashtra

The body, having several injury marks, was later sent for postmortem, police said (Representational)

A 48-year-old businessman, who ran a hotel in Dubai, has been killed in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said today.

Suresh Munaje, a resident of Mumbai who was into hotel business in Dubai, had a bungalow in Thane's Sahapur taluka where was staying for past few days, an official at the police control room said.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when Munaje was alone at the bungalow, some unidentified persons entered the premises by cutting its window grills, he said.

They tied the victim's hands and legs with some cloth pieces and allegedly beat him to death and fled, he said.

A maid spotted the body in the bungalow on Saturday and informed the police, the official said.

The body, having several injury marks, was later sent for postmortem, he said.

A case was registered under charges of murder and house-trespass or house-breaking where death or grievous hurt is caused, he said, adding that a search was on for the assailants.

