Drunken Man Allegedly Beats Mother With Stick To Death In Jharkhand

A drunken man allegedly thrashed her mother to death in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Monday.

According to the police, Bistu Singh (30), a resident of Kuldiha village located under the Jadugora police station, thrashed his mother Sushila Singh, 55, to death with a bamboo stick.

"She died on the spot. Bistu escaped to a relative's house after the incident. He was arrested when the villagers informed the police about the incident," the police said.

According to villagers, Bistu used to drink alcohol regularly and create unruly scenes. His father Jaggu Singh (60) was staying at a different place due to Bistu's unruly behaviour.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

