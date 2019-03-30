Doctor, 65, Arrested For Allegedly 'Touching Woman' Inappropriately

The woman protested, left the clinic and lodged a complaint with the all-woman police (Representational)

A 65-year-old doctor was arrested today for allegedly making sexual advances to a woman who visited his clinic along with her ailing mother, the police said.

The 26-year-old woman had taken her mother to the kidney specialist, who instead of examining the mother, allegedly began to touch the younger woman inappropriately and asked whether her mother felt any pain at the spots he touched, the police said.

The woman protested, left the clinic and lodged a complaint with the all-woman police, who registered a case under section 354 (violence against women and atrocities with intent to outrage her modesty) and arrested him.

