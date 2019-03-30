Doctor, 65, Arrested For Allegedly "Touching Woman" Inappropriately

The 26-year-old woman had taken her mother to the kidney specialist, who instead of examining the mother, allegedly began to touch the younger woman inappropriately

Cities | | Updated: March 30, 2019 20:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Doctor, 65, Arrested For Allegedly 'Touching Woman' Inappropriately

The woman protested, left the clinic and lodged a complaint with the all-woman police (Representational)


Coimbatore: 

A 65-year-old doctor was arrested today for allegedly making sexual advances to a woman who visited his clinic along with her ailing mother, the police said.

The 26-year-old woman had taken her mother to the kidney specialist, who instead of examining the mother, allegedly began to touch the younger woman inappropriately and asked whether her mother felt any pain at the spots he touched, the police said.

The woman protested, left the clinic and lodged a complaint with the all-woman police, who registered a case under section 354 (violence against women and atrocities with intent to outrage her modesty) and arrested him.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

65-year-old-doctordoctor harrasses woman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiRail Vikas Nigam IPOPulwamaP RajagopalElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsLemon SyrupTejashwi YadavCongress ListWhatsApp

................................ Advertisement ................................