From Diamantaire To Jain Monk, Yatrik Zaveri Chose Divinity Over Diamonds

Mr Yatrik is a partner in one of India's oldest diamond firms in Mumbai, Motilal Dahyabhai Zaveri & Sons.
The diamantaire donned the white robes of a monk in the presence of his family and friends. "He has done a lot for himself, now he wants to serve society," one of his relatives told news agency ANI.
A large number of Jain monks were present at the ceremony where Yatrik Zaveri took diksha, at Walkeshwar in Mumbai. The religious ceremonies including his varshitap or a phase of fasting, took place on Saturday.
The newly initiated Jain monk was born in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and joined the family business in his late teens. He was drawn to the teachings of his guru Labdhichandrasagar Maharaj and decided to become a monk, said his relatives.
(With inputs from ANI)