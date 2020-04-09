Training Module For Management Of COVID-19 Launched On Education Ministry's DIKSHA Platform

MHRD's 'Digital Infrastructure Knowledge Sharing' (DIKSHA) platform is an online initiative.

To take care of the training needs of the frontline workers, the Government of India has launched a training module for management of COVID-19 named 'Integrated Government Online training' (iGOT) on Ministry of Human Resource Development's DIKSHA platform. This has been launched for the capacity building of frontline workers to handle the pandemic efficiently.

Courses on iGOT have been launched for Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Hygiene Workers, Technicians, Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs), State Government Officers, Civil Defence Officers, Various Police Organisations, National Cadet Corps(NCC), NehruYuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Service Scheme, Indian Red Cross Society, Bharat Scouts and Guides and other volunteers at the stage.

DIKSHA's population scale infrastructure was launched by the Vice President of India on Teacher's Day in 2017 and is already being used by more than one crore teachers and students across the country in 30 plus states and union territories for curriculum-based education and training.

DIKSHA already has explanation, practice and assessment content linked to NCERT and state curriculum.

DIKSHA platform is well equipped to cater to unlimited demands of learning, any time, anywhere, according to a statement from the education ministry.

Multiple states in the country besides NCERT and CBSE will be using it for online teacher training, conducting quizzes, doing learning activities to promote creative & critical thinking, as well as for ensuring continuity in curriculum linked education for students in these times.

The portal website link is https://igot.gov.in/igot/.

The platform will provide the training module on flexitime and on site basis so that the COVID response can be delivered at scale for the workforce needed to tackle the pandemic.

