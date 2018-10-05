Devendra Fadnavis Asks New Batch Of Cops To Stay Away From Any Allurement

Devendra Fadnavis was the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 115th training batch of the MPA

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today asked a batch of newly-inducted police personnel to serve the force with utmost dedication and not succumb to any allurement.

Speaking at the city-based Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA), he said police personnel should uphold moral values while performing their duty.

He was addressing a new batch of cadets that passed out from the academy after undergoing a nine-month training.

Mr Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the newly-inducted police officers should take pride in serving the state police force and the nation.

The chief minister advised them to stay away from any allurement or personal interest and perform their duty without any prejudice.

Mr Fadnavis was the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 115th training batch of the MPA held on the main ground of the academy. He said the government is taking measures to make the MPA a top police training school in the country.

As many as 817 Police Sub-inspectors (PSIs), including women, passed out of the academy and joined the force.

Later, Mr Fadnavis gave away medals to best cadets in various categories.

The 817 cadets presented an impressive parade which was inspected by the chief minister in an open jeep.