Devendra Fadnavis is one of the quickest learners in Indian politics. Over the past decade, he has evolved from Maharashtra BJP's state president to an immensely successful Chief Minister, a combative Leader of Opposition, and a pragmatic Deputy CM-each role adding to his diverse experience. His ability to adapt swiftly to new challenges has been remarkable. From being unfairly ousted as CM due to Uddhav Thackeray's betrayal, to returning with the largest mandate in Maharashtra's history, Fadnavis has truly come full circle. As he takes the oath as CM once again, there's every reason to believe that this tenure will see him assert his leadership and drive the state's growth, fuelled by the lessons he's learned along the way.

Fadnavis as CM (2014-2019)

During his first term, Fadnavis was widely regarded as an effective hands-on administrator, and his vast range of achievements speak for themselves.

One of his most notable successes was the execution of the Jalyukta Shivar water conservation program, aimed at making 25,000 vulnerable villages water-sufficient. The initiative helped irrigate over 11 lakh hectares of land, with over Rs. 500 crore raised from the public. Despite being discontinued by the Aghadi government later, the scheme's legacy continues. With Fadnavis's return, the state can expect a Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 to build on its earlier success.

Fadnavis also made significant strides in transforming Maharashtra's law enforcement. During his tenure as CM between 2014-19, over 6,000 CCTV cameras were installed in Mumbai to improve safety, and 1,052 police stations were digitized. The rate of convictions increased, and cyber labs were set up in every district to tackle rising cybercrime.

In terms of infrastructure, Fadnavis was instrumental in driving forward several key projects. One of his landmark decisions was the approval of the 150 km Mumbai Metro expansion to ease congestion in the metropolitan region. His consistent push for the metro network has paid off, significantly improving mobility and the quality of life for Mumbaikars. He also kick-started plans for an international airport in Navi Mumbai and launched an ambitious project to build 10 new airports in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities for better connectivity. Additionally, he allocated funds for the Mumbai-Delhi industrial corridor.

Perhaps the most iconic infrastructure achievement was the 712 km Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, which connects 24 districts, bringing development to every corner of Maharashtra. This project was conceptualized, approved, and completed in record time. Fadnavis also passed the Right to Services bill, bringing 369 services online, greatly improving the ease of living for people across the state.

Fadnavis as Leader of Opposition (2019-2022)

The 2019-2022 period, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, proved to be another defining phase in Fadnavis's career. He became the only leader in the country to visit every district in Maharashtra at the peak of the outbreak, assessing the state government's administrative response to the crisis and holding it accountable. Even when Fadnavis later contracted the virus, he chose to receive treatment in a government hospital, alongside the many others who were suffering.

As Leader of Opposition, Fadnavis also exposed the extortion politics of the MVA coalition and revealed the vasooli scam that was flourishing under the Uddhav government. When Fadnavis pulled off a coup to dethrone Uddhav Thackerey, everybody had expected he would become CM but instead he gracefully accepted the post of Deputy CM, allowing Eknath Shinde to lead the state.

Fadnavis as Deputy CM (2022-2024)

Fadnavis's tenure as Deputy CM tested his skills in coalition politics, especially after Ajit Pawar's NCP joined the government, forming a tri-party coalition. Despite this, Fadnavis put aside personal ego to focus on putting the state back on the path to development. The backlog from the previous government was substantial, but under his leadership, the state quickly regained its momentum, greenlighting new projects and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

During this period, Fadnavis revived many stalled infrastructure projects. The Atal Setu bridge was inaugurated, significant portions of the Coastal Road Project were completed, and the Aqua Line Metro project became operational. Additionally, the Mahayuti government launched social welfare schemes worth Rs. 96,000 crore, including Rs. 46,000 crore earmarked for the Ladki Behan Yojana. Fadnavis ensured that these welfare initiatives were fiscally sustainable.

Fadnavis as CM Again (2024)

Fadnavis's dream of turning Maharashtra into a $1 trillion economy is something he's deeply passionate about. As CM once again, he is determined to achieve this goal and cement his legacy as the state's most successful leader. The experiences he has gained over the past few years, navigating complex political challenges, have only strengthened his resolve and sharpened his political acumen.

The future of Maharashtra looks promising under Fadnavis's leadership. With his vast experience, pragmatism, and unwavering commitment to development, he is well-positioned to take the state to new heights.

(The writer is a national spokesperson for the BJP.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author