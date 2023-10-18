Denied Loan, Man Sets Himself On Fire. Didn't Get Application, Says Bank

Divyaraj Pandey's friend Pradeep too sustained burn injuries and is hospitalised. (Representational)

A man on Wednesday set himself on fire outside a bank here and his family alleged that he tried self-immolation because his loan was not sanctioned.

Twenty-five-year-old Divyaraj Pandey sustained 70 per cent burn injuries and was in critical condition, police said, adding that he has been taken to Lucknow for treatment.

Divyaraj Pandey's friend Pradeep too sustained burn injuries and is hospitalised.

The State Bank of India (SBI) said no loan application from Divyaraj Pandey was pending.

According to police, Divyaraj Pandey, who is a resident of Sarhara Pandey Purwa in Itiyathok area, immolated himself using petrol from his motorcycle.

Divyaraj Pandey and his friend Pradeep sustained burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital, Station House Officer of City Kotwali Police Station Sanjay Kumar said.

Divyaraj Pandey's family members alleged that he had applied for a loan to start an RO water plant but the bank officials were not sanctioning his loan due to which he took the drastic step.

The manager of the SBI branch in Kotwali, Gyan Prakash, denied the allegations levelled by Pandey's family.

In a statement issued here, Prakash said an unknown person tried to do an "illegal act" in front of the bank.

"No matter related to his loan was with the bank," Prakash said.

