A 24-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances during a house party in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Sunday night. The woman had gone to the party with her friend and had liquor. She allegedly had a fight with her friend and jumped off the fourth floor of the building, the police said.The police are waiting for the autopsy report to find out whether there was any foul play in her death, they said.