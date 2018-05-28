Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, Between Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West, To Be Flagged Off

Delhi Metro's Magenta line to expand today

The much-awaited section of the Delhi Metro between Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West will be flagged off today by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, from Nehru Enclave Metro station.The 24.82-km long corridor will be the longest in Delhi Metro's Phase 3, enhancing the connectivity in the national capital region. The waiting time during peak hours, from 6 am to 11 am, would now be 5.15 minutes and 6 minutes during the non-peak hours. The travelling time between Noida and Gurgaon will also be drastically reduced, from 90 to 50 minutes from tomorrow, after it is thrown open to the public.This stretch on the magenta line will have three interchangeable stations - at Kalkaji Mandir for Violet Line, Hauz Khas for Yellow Line and Janakpuri West for the Blue Line.The Janakpuri West station can now boast of having the tallest escalators in the country; it is also the deepest station at 29 metres.The 16 stations on this corridor are Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1 - IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave and Nehru Enclave. Of the 16 stations, only two - Sadar Bazar and Shankar Vihar - are elevated and the rest are underground.Last year, the Magenta Line's Botanical Garden-Kalkaji stretch was made operational. With the commissioning of this section, the entire Delhi Metro corridor will expand to 278 km with 202 stations.