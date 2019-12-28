2 Dead, 12 Injured After Car Pile-Up On Delhi-Jaipur Highway Due To Fog

The accident occurred at Saban chowk on National Highway 8 that connects Delhi, Jaipur (Representational)

Two died while around 12 were injuries on Saturday morning as dense fog resulted in a pile-up of several vehicles at a crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The accident occurred at Saban chowk on National Highway 8 that connects Delhi and Jaipur.

The two persons have not been identified yet. Their bodies have been kept in a mortuary in Haryana's Bawal town.

Police had the injured persons admitted in a hospital nearby where they are undergoing treatment.

"A traffic jam has been caused due to the vehicles piling up. The police and administration are getting the damaged vehicles removed from the accident site to clear up the traffic jam," police said.