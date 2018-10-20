Dejected Punjab Farmer Kills Self Over Low Crop Yield

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of village Badochi in Fatehgarh Sahib district hung himself from the ceiling fan, police said.

Cities | | Updated: October 20, 2018 20:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dejected Punjab Farmer Kills Self Over Low Crop Yield

He had leased a piece of land to grow paddy but got less than expected crop due to unseasonal rain (File)

Fatehgarh Sahib: 

A 30-year-old farmer, dejected over low crop yield allegedly committed suicide in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib today, police said.

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of village Badochi in Fatehgarh Sahib district hung himself from the ceiling fan, they said.

Mr Singh had taken a piece of land on lease to grow paddy but got less than expected produce due to unseasonal rain. So, he took the extreme step, police said.

The post-mortem examination of the body was conducted at Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, and the body was handed over to the family, they said.

Mr Singh is survived by his wife Harjeet Kaur and a daughter.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Farmer suicideFarmer suicide in PunjabPunjab Farmer Suicides

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amritsar TragedyAmritsar Train Accident UpdatesElection DatesNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................