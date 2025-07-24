Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Farmer Couple Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra

The exact reason behind the suicide of 55-year-old Ganesh Thutte and his wife Ranjana Thutte is yet to be known.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Farmer Couple Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra
Mumbai:

A farmer couple died by suicide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, highlighting the growing instances of  farmer suicides in  the state.

The incident took place in Bharosa village of Chikhli taluka.

The exact reason behind the suicide of 55-year-old Ganesh Thutte and his wife Ranjana Thutte is yet to be known.

They were reportedly deeply distressed over the repeated crop failures.

The police is investigating the matter.
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maharashtra, Farmer Suicide
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com