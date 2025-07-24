Farmer Couple Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra

A farmer couple died by suicide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, highlighting the growing instances of farmer suicides in the state.

The incident took place in Bharosa village of Chikhli taluka.

The exact reason behind the suicide of 55-year-old Ganesh Thutte and his wife Ranjana Thutte is yet to be known.

They were reportedly deeply distressed over the repeated crop failures.

The police is investigating the matter.

