Congress vs BRS Over Farmer's Suicide In Telangana's Adilabad

Congress leader Kota Neelima hit out at the BRS party on Sunday, accusing them of being anti-poor and anti-farmer after the latter alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government is responsible for a farmer's suicide in Adilabad.

"If any political party has thought about farmers, then it is Congress, and our history proves that...BRS is anti-poor, anti-farmer, pro-rich, that is how they function. So nowadays when the Telangana government brings out pro-poor policies, how will they understand?," Neelima told ANI.

Her reaction comes amidst BRS working president KT Rama Rao highlighted an alleged case of farmer suicide, tagging Rahul Gandhi in a post and showing it as 'proof' of farmers not getting the promised loan waivers.

Replying to the allegations, Neelima told ANI that BRS promised schemes but did not implement any.

"A theme came out in the last ten years, that the schemes were only announced just before elections. They told farmers that if they don't support them (BRS) then they won't get money and did elections after. Our Congress government has come to power, and in just one year we have implemented all the schemes," Neelima added.

She further said that it is important to understand the behind the suicides and support the grieving families.

"Whenever a farmer suicide happens, we need to understand the reason behind it, support the grieving family and the government's promise at that time was that the family, the widows and children should be supported, we raised the issue then but it didn't happen," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, a post on X by KTR mentioned that a 50-year-old farmer, Jadav Devrao allegedly was going through financial hardship and died by ingesting poison in a bank in Adilabad.

"Jadav Devrao, a 50-year-old tribal farmer, broken by your (Congress) failed promises and tortured by financial struggles, decided that ending his life is the only option available to him. He consumed poison in the bank and left his ailing wife, a kidney patient and a son...all because of your failed promises," KTR's post read.

Posting a video of the alleged incident, the BRS chief said that it is 'proof' of the Congress-led government not giving the promised Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver.

"This video is proof of what we have been saying - not even 40pc farmers received the 2 lakh farm loan wavier you promised. And your Rythu Bharosa is a bigger farce! Your government shamelessly took a u-turn from the promised Rs 15,000 per acre," his post added.

