Decomposed Body Of Man Found In Flat In Maharashtra's Thane: Cops

A highly-decomposed body of a 51-year-old man was found in a flat in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, civic officials said.

The body was found in the flat located on the top floor of a seven-storey building in Ghodbunder Road area around 3.15 pm, they said.

The man was identified as Manojkumar Bipin Gupta, an official said, adding that he might have died five to six days ago in the house, where he lived alone.

"The death came to light after the man's friend repeatedly tried to call him but failed to get any response. His friend then informed the police, who went to the place and asked the flat owner to open the house," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the local regional disaster management cell.

The police personnel then found his highly-decomposed body inside, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said.

