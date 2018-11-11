Debt-Ridden Farmer Suspected To Have Killed Self By Lighting His Own Pyre

Potanna Ramalu Bolpilwad, was apparently frustrated as he was unable to repay loans.

Cities | | Updated: November 11, 2018 23:37 IST
The farmer had also filled up the online form for waiver of his loans. (Representational)

Mumbai: 

A 65-year-old debt-ridden farmer is suspected to have ended his life by lighting up his own pyre at his farm in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Sunday.

Potanna Ramalu Bolpilwad, was apparently frustrated as he was unable to repay loans, which he had borrowed from banks and cooperative societies, due to crop failure, a police official said.

The farmer had also filled up the online form for waiver of his farm loans under a state government scheme, but his name did not figure in the list of beneficiaries, said another official.

On Friday evening, Bolpilwad went to his farm at Turati village near Umri area, 575km from Mumbai, built a pyre in his field and set it afire, killing himself, the official said.

As he did not return home the next day, his son, Mahadu Bolpilwad, went to the farm looking for his father, following which the whole incident came to light, he said.

An accidental death case has been registered at the Umri police station and further probe is underway, he said.

