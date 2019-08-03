Daughter Elopes, Father Organises Her Funeral In Madhya Pradesh

The father also got the invitation cards for the funeral ceremony printed and distributed it among the relatives and the villagers.

Daughter Elopes, Father Organises Her Funeral In Madhya Pradesh

The girl had allegedly eloped on July 25 and father decided to organise her funeral. (Representational)


Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): 

Days after a 19-year-old girl eloped, her father declared her dead and organised a traditional funeral ceremony to mourn her living daughter in Madhya Pradesh village on Friday.

The girl had allegedly eloped on July 25. Disturbed over this, the father organised the funeral ceremony at a community centre in the village.

He also got the invitation cards for the funeral ceremony printed and distributed it among the relatives and the villagers.



