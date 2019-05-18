Dalit Groom Beaten Up For Riding Horse In Bikaner

Ine of the vehicles in the groom's convoy was also vandalised, the police said. (Representational)

A Dalit groom was allegedly beaten by people for riding a horse at a village in Napasar area in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday night, the police said.

According to the police, some people from the Rajput community in Belasar village raised an objection when the groom belonging to the Meghwal community rode the horse.

"Rajputs were saying that there is no tradition of groom sitting on a horse in our village," Napasar police station in-charge Suman Parihar said.

She said the Rajputs beat up some people of the Meghwal community and one of the vehicles in the groom's convoy was also vandalised.

"Police reached the spot and ensured that the marriage was conducted with traditions of Meghwal community," Ms Parihar said.

A team of police is currently deployed at the spot to maintain peace, she added.

The bride's family members and villagers protested at Napasar police station, demanding the arrest of the accused.

"I was pleading not to disrupt our ceremony and was ready to bow to their feet. I told them that we never interfere in their marriages -- whether or not they ride a horse," the bride's father said.

