Cuttack Police Probe Momo Challenge Link After 25-Year-Old Found Hanging

The "Momo Challenge" is a form of cyberbullying that spreads through social media and cell phones.

Cuttack police said they were investigating whether the death of a 25-year-old man whose body was found hanging on Wednesday, had anything to do with the viral Momo challenge .

"We have seized the phone of Umakanta Behera of Umar village, whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of a half constructed building near his house on Wednesday morning," said Mahanga Police Station inspector Jugal Kishore Das.

Mr Behera was working as a security guard. Based on the written complaint filed by Behera's father, a case has been registered, he said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that Umakanta was addicted to his smartphone and even before going to sleep on Tuesday night, the family members had seen him hooked to his phone," police said

Police have repeatedly warned young people against the dangers of the online challenge.



