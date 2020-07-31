CRPF Soldier Arrested For Allegedly Raping Tribal Woman In Chhattisgarh: Police

The police said a case was lodged on Wednesday (Representational)

A 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped by a CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Dulichand, a constable, was arrested on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by the victim and her parents, senior police officer (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

The alleged incident took place near Dubbakota camp of the paramilitary forces under Dornapal police station area on July 27 when the victim had gone to graze cattle, he said.

A case was lodged on Wednesday, the IPS officer said, adding an investigation was underway.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is deployed in Sukma for anti-Maoist operation in Sukma.