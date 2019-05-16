CRPF Personnel Killed In Accidental Firing In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A local police official said that a probe is being conducted in the matter. (Representational)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was on Wednesday killed in an accidental fire from his service rifle in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The personnel was identified as head constable Arvind Kumar Pandey, who belonged to the CRPF's 150th battalion.

"He died following an accidental discharge of fire from his service rifle AK 47 in the afternoon while a briefing to security personnel was in progress in Temelwada camp under Chintagufa police station area," a CRPF official said.

"The bullet pierced his throat and exited through the head, in which he died on the spot," he said.

Arvind Kumar Pandey hailed from Bihar's Champaran district. His body was being taken to Raipur from Sukma.

A local police official said that a probe is being conducted in the matter.

