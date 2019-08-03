Crocodile Run Over By Vehicle Near Bhuj Airport In Gujarat

Crocodiles are being spotted on the flooded streets of Vadodara amid heavy rain.

A five-foot long male crocodile was run over by an unidentified vehicle on a road leading to Bhuj airport in Gujarat's Kutch district, a forest department official said on Saturday.

Locals who saw the carcass on Friday night alerted officials, said Bhuj Range Forest Officer Pradip Kumar Vaghela.

"It may have wandered from nearby Khari river. An unknown vehicle went over it while it was near a bridge leading to the Bhuj airport. We cremated it on Saturday," the RFO said.

Heavy rains in Vadodara over the last few days has led to the swelling of the Vishwamitri river that runs through the city, which has brought crocodiles on to flooded streets.

Videos of crocodiles snapping at dogs and floating close to residential colonies had gone viral on social media.

Vadodara RFO Nidhi Dave on Saturday said 15 crocodiles and four snakes have been rescued so far, adding that there have been no calls to the forest department in the day about the reptiles being sighted on the streets of the city.

