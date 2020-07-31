Crocodile Rescued From Toilet Of House In UP's Firozabad

The crocodile was later rescued by an NGO and released into the river.

A crocodile was rescued from inside a toilet of a house in Firozabad's Mohabbatpur village in Uttar Pradesh by a non-government organisation, Wildlife SOS on Friday.

"The reptile was rescued from the house in Firozabad and was taken to Agra to be released in the Yamuna river," a spokesperson from the NGO said.

#Watch Firozabad: A crocodile was found inside a toilet of a house in Mohabbatpur village. The reptile was later rescued by an NGO and released into the river. pic.twitter.com/rFdg4m4c52 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2020

Visuals from the scene showed the crocodile scurrying into the river after it was released from the cage it was rescued in.

