Criminal Carrying Rs 1.25 Lakh Reward Killed In Encounter In UP

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh was killed in an encounter with the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh police in Gulawathi area in Bulandshahr, officials said on Monday. Three policemen were also injured in the incident, they said.

The criminal, Sahab Singh, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh in Gonda district and Rs 25,000 in Bulandshahr. He was surrounded by the special task force (STF) team late Sunday night and was injured in the exchange of fire.

"Singh, a native of Firozabad district, sustained bullet injuries on his chest and leg. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment," Additional SP Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

A police officer said six cases, including that of dacoity, murder and others, were registered against him.

"The accused belonged to a nomadic tribe of criminals and was member of the D-14 gang," an officer of the Noida unit of STF said.

In August 2001, the accused and his aides broke into a house in Gonda. They had badly beaten 14 members of the family, out of which five people, including two children, later died, he said.

The injured policemen were hospitalised where their condition is stated to be sable.

