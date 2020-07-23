COVID Patient Dies In Karnataka Hospital, Family Torches Ambulance

Senior police officer, including police commissioner Thiyagaraja, are on the spot (File)

The family members of a COVID-19 victim allegedly set an ambulance on fire in Karnataka's Belagavi, around 500 km from capital Bengaluru. They even tried to assault the doctor at the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital, where the patient died of the deadly illness.

In a video, the ambulance is seen engulfed in a massive fire as a huge cloud of smoke billows out of the blaze. Firefighters are scene trying to extinguish the blaze, it shows.

According to reports, upset with the death of the patients, they even threw stones at the BIMS hospital in the city.

Senior police officer, including police commissioner Thiyagaraja, are on the spot.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the biggest single-day spike of 4,764 new COVID-19 cases and 55 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 75,833 and the death count 1,519, the health department said.

The day also saw a record 1,780 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 4,764 fresh cases, a whopping 2,050 were reported from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 18 with 4,537 cases.

The state now has a total of 75,833 COVID-19 positive cases, which includes 1,519 deaths and 27,239 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

With inputs from PTI