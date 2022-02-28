- No night curfew: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, have been lifted. The DDMA, during its meeting on February 4, had allowed several relaxations. Weekend curfew was done away with but the timing of imposition of night curfew was reduced by one our - from 11pm - instead of 10pm to 5am. But now, the night curfew has been removed.
- Reduced fine for not wearing masks: The penalty for not wearing masks in public places has been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500. The new order has come into effect from today. A Delhi government order further stated that wearing masks for all travellers travelling in a private car in the national capital is no more mandatory. Earlier this month, the DDMA had exempted single occupants in four-wheelers from wearing face masks.
- Curbs on Metro travel removed: The Delhi Metro services are now available with revised norms. The restrictions inside the Metro train too have been removed, which means standing passengers will be allowed. All gates of Metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day.
- No limit on people in restaurants and bars: The restaurants have now been allowed to operate at full capacity. Places of religious worship have also been allowed to reopen. Till now, there was a 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinema halls.
- Physical classes in schools to resume: The DDMA, in its order, said that schools in Delhi will open completely in offline mode from April 1. The schools were closed in March 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, several organisations gave written to the Delhi government to allow opening of schools from Wednesday.
Covid Curbs Eased In Delhi: What Changes From Today
The Covid-19 restrictions in national capital Delhi have been eased from Monday. A decision in this regard was taken at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Friday. This has been done since the number of coronavirus cases have fallen in the national capital.
