Delhi Ends All Covid Curbs, Schools Offline From April 1

Coronavirus: Delhi has ended night curfew as COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Night curfew in Delhi will end from Monday, the government said today as COVID-19 cases continue to fall. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, or DDMA, has also reduced the fine for not wearing mask from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500. All schools can take classes on campus from April 1.

The decision to end the night curfew and reopen schools fully was taken as COVID-19 cases have come down, sources said. There were also concerns over people facing hardships due to loss of businesses, they said.

With night curfew gone, shops, restaurants and other establishments can remain open till late at night.

The government will, however, keep a strict watch to ensure people follow COVID-19 safety measures, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The restrictions will remain deactivated if the national capital's positivity rate, or the number of infections every 100 tests, remains below 1 per cent.