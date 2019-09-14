Cousin Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl In UP, Leaves Her In 'Very Bad Condition'

The accused lived in Chandigarh and had come to the village five days ago. (Representational)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, the police said today.

The girl was playing with her friends when the 24-year-old man took her to a secluded spot and allegedly raped her on Friday, senior police official Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.

The accused left the child in a "very bad condition" and fled the village, they said, adding that the girl's family took her to a doctor who told them about the sexual assault.

On the complaint of the victim's family, an FIR was lodged against the accused, who is the son of the victim's uncle, and efforts are on to arrest him, Mr Yadav said.

He said the man lived in Chandigarh and had come to the village five days ago.

