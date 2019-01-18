Couple's Bodies Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh

The police said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. (Representational)

Dead bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, the police said today.

The incident took place on Thursday in Birni village.

The couple has been identified as Neha and Durgesh, both aged around 18.

"They were in a relationship and might have decided to take the extreme step after the girl's parents fixed her marriage elsewhere," Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said.

He said the bodies were found hanging from a tree in the man's agriculture field.

He said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.