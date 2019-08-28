Couple Sets Themselves On Fire Inside Police Station Complex In Mathura

Police said the couple suffered 60% burns and were sent to a hospital in Delhi for treatment

Three policemen including the in charge of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district have been suspended and an inquiry ordered after gory visuals showed a couple setting themselves on fire inside the compound of the police station.

News agency PTI reports the couple reached Surir police station in Mathura this morning after pouring kerosene on their bodies.

A mobile video shows the couple on fire, screaming in pain, as policemen in plain clothes try to douse the flames.

Police said the couple suffered 60 per cent burns and were sent to a hospital in Delhi for treatment.

"Forty-year-old Joginder and his wife Chandra Vati received serious burn injuries. They were first admitted to a private hospital here, before being referred to Delhi Safdarjung Hospital," said Mathura's Rural Superintendent of Police Aditya Shukla, who is camping in Surir town.

The couple reportedly set themselves on fire alleging inaction by the police over their complaint that some village strongmen were harassing them.

"The case was related to an August 23 incident in which an FIR with names of accused was registered. The couple claimed there was no action by the police," Mathura's Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur told PTI.

Mr Mathur said a detailed probe is being conducted to find out the erring police officials who took no action despite a case being registered.

Talking to PTI on condition of anonymity, villagers said Joginder and his wife worked in a brick klin in Surir town but were facing harassment by four persons of the village, who were trying to grab part of their land.

They said following an altercation on August 23, Joginder was hit on his head by one Satpal and his associates, but the police took no action against the attackers despite profuse bleeding from his head.

With inputs from PTI

