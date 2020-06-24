1 Dead, 20 Injured As Bus Carrying Migrants Hits Truck In Odisha

Arrangements are being made to send other passengers to Bihar, the police officer said.(Representational)

One person was killed and 20 others were injured, when a Bihar-bound bus carrying migrants from Puducherry hit a truck in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The mishap occurred when the private bus with around 40 passengers collided with a stationary truck on NH-16 near Jamjhadi area, he said.

One person died in the accident and 20 others sustained injuries, Simulia Police Station inspector-in-charge Parsuram Sahu said.

He said police personnel rushed to the site and the injured people were sent to a nearby hospital.

Three with serious injuries were later shifted to the Balasore district hospital, he said.

The migrants were returning to their native places in Bihar after being stranded in Puducherry in the wake of the lockdown.

Arrangements are being made to send other passengers to Bihar, the police officer added.