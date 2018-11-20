Cop Who Shot Himself At Officer's Home In Jammu, Dies In Hospital: Police

The constable shot himself at the residence of the Director General of Police, Jammu. (Representational)

A policeman, who had allegedly shot himself at the official residence of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Jammu, died at a hospital Tuesday, police said.

Head Constable Subash Chander was on duty at the official residence of the DGP at Bikram Chowk when he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at around 10:30 am Monday, they said.

He was rushed to the government medical college hospital by his colleagues, but he died at 11:45 am on Tuesday, the official said.

DGP Dilbagh Singh has not shifted to his official residence yet.