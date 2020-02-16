Cop Kills Wife, In-Laws After Argument In Punjab: Police

The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him. (Representational)

A cop in Punjab's Moga district allegedly shot his wife and in-laws with his service rifle on Sunday and later surrendered before the police.

The police said Kulwinder Singh, a head constable with Moga police, had entered into an argument with his in-laws and committed the crime in a fit of rage.

Kulwinder Singh shot dead his wife, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and mother-in-law at Said Jalalpur village in Moga district, police said. His brother-in-law's 10-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident.

Later, he surrendered before police and deposited his service rifle, which he had got on Saturday evening.

The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him. The bodies of his wife and in-laws have been sent for post-mortem